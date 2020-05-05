A Platform to Support Enterprises Came About in Debrecen

Having gained an insight into the results of a representative survey, we are ready to provide effective help for enterprises in Debrecen to solve difficulties caused by the virus – said Vice Mayor Lajos Barcsa at a press conference held on 28 April 2020. He also announced: through EDC Debrecen Nonprofit Kft., a platform has been established to support enterprises.

The present situation is a difficult one, because managing both the global epidemic and the economic problems arising as its consequence means a complex task. The Municipality of Debrecen is also doing its utmost to provide as much help as possible both to the citizens and to the economic operators of Debrecen. It has extended the deadline for paying local taxes; with regard to the epidemic, discounts can be obtained for the rentals of business premises owned by the city; and the timetables of community transport are set taking into account the demands of local economic operators. The municipality delegated the task of providing information and support to local enterprises to EDC Debrecen Urban and Economic Development Centre, which makes it easier for enterprises to orient themselves in the present epidemic situation.

debrecen.hu

pixabay