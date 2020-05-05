Regional Meeting on the Urgent Management of the Economic Effects of Coronavirus

The Coordination Forum of the National, Economic and Cultural Zone of Northeast Hungary had a regional meeting in Debrecen on 30 April 2020.

The presidents of the four county councils and the mayors of the four county seats reviewed possible measures related to the „Creative Region – Development without borders” program, which are to be taken in the present emergency situation. The working groups active in the program will compile a set of proposals for the region by the end of May.

The government established the Coordination Forum of the National, Economic and Cultural Zone of Northeast Hungary this March, which has the principal task of preparing the proposed „Creative Region – Development without borders” programs of the development plan of the region’s national, economic and cultural zone. The aim of the „Creative Region – Development without borders” program is to create a single economic, educational and cultural zone of Northeast Hungary (the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg) and of the cross-border areas. Thematic working groups were formed in the fields of social innovation, infrastructure, competitiveness, the development of county seats and the involvement of the cross-border areas concerned. The Creative Region development will be included in the emergency measures of the government, and its working groups shall compile sets of proposals for lessening the economic damages due to the coronavirus epidemic by the end of May. The preparation phase will continue according to the original time schedule and with due regard for available local and EU resources, and is expected to close this August.

