Fuel prices in Hungary will continue to rise from Friday, holtankoljak.hu learned.

As written, in the case of gasoline, the rate of change is HUF 8 gross, while the price of diesel will increase by HUF 4 gross. Thus, in the second half of the week, we can refuel at the following average prices at domestic wells:

95 gasoline: HUF 574/liter, diesel: HUF 555/liter

– reported the specialist portal.