Tina Turner Has Died at 83

Tina Turner died at the age of 83 – the singer’s spokesperson announced the news yesterday.

In their announcement, they wrote: “Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock’n Roll, passed away peacefully at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland after a long illness.”

The singer began her musical career as a member of Ike & Tina Turner alongside her husband, Grammy Award winner Ike Turner. The band had success after success in the seventies with hits such as River Deep, Mountain High or 1971’s Proud Mary. However, serial violence within their marriage eventually led to the Turners’ divorce in 1978. After the pair split, Tina began rebuilding her career, first with 1983’s Let’s Stay Together, followed by Private Dancer in 1984. Her success in music also brought her film roles, starting with the 1975 film Tommy, in which she played a woman addicted to LSD. She was later seen as Aunt Entity as Mel Gibson’s co-star in Mad Max 3: Through the Halls of Justice, whose theme song We Don’t Need Another Hero became an instant hit. In 1993, Tina also appeared in The Last Action Hero.

Tina Turner was one of the most popular and successful rock singers in the world, Rolling Stone magazine selected her as one of the 100 greatest singers of all time. Her albums have sold around 200 million copies worldwide and she has uniquely sold more concert tickets than any other solo artist in history.

