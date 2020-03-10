Banking Association issues guidelines for managing coronavirus risk

The Hungarian Banking Association has issued guidelines for lenders to manage risks related to the new coronavirus. The association said banking staff should inform their employers of any contact they have with people from coronavirus outbreak areas as well of any participation at events with big crowds. The association recommended limiting trips abroad and suspending visits by foreigners. It also said telecommuting should be an option. The association drafted the guidelines in cooperation with business association MGYOSZ and the Hungarian Leasing Association.

MTI