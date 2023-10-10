Inflation in Hungary reached 12.2 percent in September

In September, consumer prices increased by 12.2 percent on average compared to the same month of the previous year, the price of vehicle fuels increased significantly, and the price of food decreased compared to August. Consumer prices increased by an average of 0.4 percent in one month, within which food became 0.2 percent cheaper, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Tuesday.

In one year, food prices rose by 15.2 percent, including sugar (61.3 percent), chocolate and cocoa (26.1 percent), buffet goods (26.0 percent) and non-alcoholic soft drinks (24.0 percent). 0 percent). Within the product group, the price of flour decreased by 13.9 percent and that of margarine by 1.2 percent.

Household energy cost 14.6 percent less, including 33.5 percent less for piped gas, 3.2 percent less for electricity, 18.7 percent more for firewood, and 9.7 percent more for bottled gas.

The report highlighted: that the price of vehicle fuels increased by 35.4 percent. Services rose in price by 13.6 percent, including highway use, car rental, and parking by 22.2, holiday services by 20.2, sports and museum tickets by 17.5, vehicle repair and maintenance by 16.9 percent, the trip to work and school cost by 21.7 percent less.

The price of spirits increased by 15.5 percent, and that of tobacco by 10.1 percent.

You had to pay 1.5 percent more for durable consumer goods, including 9.8 percent more for kitchen and other furniture, 7.7 percent more for heating and cooking equipment, 7.0 percent more for new cars, 4.1 percent more for room furniture, and 8 percent more for used cars. .5 percent less. The price of pet food rose by 30.6 percent, detergents by 25.6 percent, personal care products by 13.0 percent, and home repair and maintenance products by 6.4 percent.

Compared to August, consumer prices rose by an average of 0.4 percent. Food prices decreased by an average of 0.2 percent, including flour by 3.4, seasonal foods (potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh domestic and southern fruit in total) by 3.0, sugar and dry pasta by 2.6-2.6, eggs cost 2.0, margarine 1.8, dairy products 1.7, milk 1.5 percent less, non-alcoholic soft drinks 2.4 percent, fruit and vegetable juice 0.9 percent, pork 0.8 percent more.

The price of vehicle fuels increased by 3.3 percent. You had to pay 1.8 percent more for clothing items and 1.0 percent more for household energy, within the latter, firewood went up by 7.7 percent, while the price of piped gas did not change, KSH announced.

