The Mátyás király utca stop will be temporarily moved

Utility replacement works are being carried out around the Mátyás király utca stop in the direction of Sámsoni út.

Therefore, from the start of operations on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 until the closure of operations on Friday, October 27, 2023, the affected stop will be closed.

During the works, buses 11, 19, 19H, 23 and 23Y running in the direction of Borzán Gáspár utca/Sámsoni út/Júlia-telep/Vámospércsi út, as well as night buses 92 running in the direction of the Grand Station, will be at the temporary stop 60 meters ahead. they stop.

DKV Zrt. thanks, passengers for their understanding and patience!

(DKV)