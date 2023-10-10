The University of Debrecen participated NeurotechEU summit in Turkey

Artificial intelligence and robotics will bring about huge changes for which we are not yet fully prepared – the experts stated at the summit of NeurotechEU, which includes the University of Debrecen, held in Turkey.

In Bodrum, the NeurotechEU Technology and Social Innovation event brought together university researchers, institutions and company representatives to discuss the profound impact of artificial intelligence and robotics on our world. The host was Boğaziçi University.

During the presentations, the results of the collaborations between NeurotechEU partner universities, various industrial institutions and companies were also presented, emphasizing how important it is to bridge the gap between science and industry in the field of neurotechnology, and discussing how to overcome the obstacles inherent in the transfer of scientific knowledge from universities. The speakers highlighted the areas where the results of research in the field of wearable devices and (rehabilitation) robotics can change the lives of people living with neurological diseases.

NeurotechEU is more than neuroscience or neurotechnology, the association approaches the interdisciplinarity of the field in such a way that it has defined eight disciplinary dimensions. NeurotechEU intends to operate along these eight dimensions. The round table discussions were based on bibliometric data related to these dimensions. The moderator and the participants shared their thoughts in this regard, and discussed possible synergies and development areas of cooperation. The importance of joint, accredited programs and the NeurotechEU Diploma, the issue of teacher and student mobility, and the need to provide students with multidisciplinary skills were also discussed.

The event pointed out that in the future these technologies may affect a wide range of society, therefore cooperation, ethical considerations and education will be key factors in order to successfully adopt them.

Not only the representatives of the partner universities, but also the delegates of the University of Debrecen prepared exciting presentations.

Emil Novák, an employee of Enjoy Robotics, said about the cooperation between the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen and the company: their goal is the development, testing, and production of so-called social robots that fulfill different roles that are relatively easily accepted by society. They will be able to perform tasks such as waiters, nurses and receptionists, but they can also deal with marketing and scientific communication.

He mentioned the etorobotics research of Professor Péter Korondi, who works at the Faculty of Engineering, which examines the kind of relationship that can develop between a robot and a human. For this, they use the observations and research results related to human-dog interaction, from which they develop robot behavior models.

We live in the era of artificial intelligence and intelligent robots, which, although they free up time and resources, can be a mental burden for many. We tend to resist changes and we don’t trust systems that we don’t really understand. At the same time, it is inevitable that thinking machines will surpass human abilities in various areas of life, so it is the responsibility of researchers and developers to create a safe future where people can trust and rely on their robot companions

– he said.

A staff member of UD’s Research Utilization and Technology Transfer Center explained that as a result of investments in UD’s Science and Innovation Park on Vezér Street, the facility will grow into a dynamic center for research, development and innovation in the near future. In addition to the Innovation Center that has already been handed over, the Pilot Research Laboratory, the National Vaccine Factory, the new building of the Faculty of Pharmacy, the National Manufacturing-Research-Education Center, and a Vehicle Industry Laboratory and test track are also being built – he listed.

Research and development at the University of Debrecen focuses primarily on the health industry in the broader sense. For example, the Faculty of Informatics is developing health data mining solutions based on artificial intelligence, the Faculty of Science and Technology is researching a new MRI contrast material, and almost every other field of science has health-related research topics

– explained Tamás Bene.

He said about the Innovation Fund established by the UD in 2017: its purpose is to develop the university’s innovation ecosystem through the financing of research and student programs.

The University of Debrecen is committed to having a lasting impact on the region and beyond through cutting-edge research and innovation, he stated.

(unideb.hu)