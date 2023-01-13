The University of Debrecen is also presenting itself in the capital

The University of Debrecen will present its unique image, extensive training portfolio, vibrant student life, and cultural and scientific program offerings at the Educatio International Education Exhibition opening on Thursday. All faculties of the institution appear at the country’s largest higher education parade.

The 23rd Educatio International Education Exhibition will be held between January 12th and 14th – online and in person – at the Hungexpo Budapest Trade Center, where almost 150 exhibitors await visitors on 20,000 square meters.

