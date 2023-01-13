Athletes of the year at the University of Debrecen

Two students of the University of Debrecen Faculty of Economics also won awards at the M4 Sport – Athlete of the Year Gala on Monday evening. The Association of Hungarian Sports Journalists chose Luca Kozák as the female athlete of the year 2022, while Katinka Battai Sugár won the vote for the best individual team sport with the women’s fencing team.

The winners of the 65th election were announced at a festive event in the Opera House on Monday evening. The rankings were based on 423 votes. Hurdle runner Luca Kozák, a student of finance and accounting at the University of Debrecen, was chosen as the female athlete of the year 2022 by the Association of Hungarian Sports Journalists (MSÚSZ).

The award was given to the excellent athlete by athlete Balázs Baji.

In the individual sports team competition category, the women’s saber team won, with Katinka Battai Sugár among its members, who also studies recreation and lifestyle at the University of Debrecen Faculty of Economics.

unideb.hu