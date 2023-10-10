A woman played tricks with the hotel reservation to avoid paying in Debrecen

A woman booked a room in a hotel in Debrecen under a different name and managed not to pay an advance – she was charged with fraud.



According to the indictment, on August 19, 2022, at noon, the woman booked a room for two adults and one child for three nights in a downtown Debrecen hotel using a different name.

When she arrived at the hotel, she introduced himself at the reception by her own name. At the time of registration, she asked that she not have to pay an advance, because her partner, who will arrive later, will pay for the room. But it was only a deception, the woman and her child stayed in the hotel together, where they spent two nights.

The perpetrator left the hotel after the second night without paying the fee of more than HUF 90,000. She misled the hotel employees with her behavior because she had no intention of paying for the service in the first place, the victim’s damage was not compensated, so she requested compensation during the Debrecen police investigation.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen charges the perpetrator with the offense of fraud causing minor damage. In her indictment, she proposed that the District Court of Debrecen issue a criminal order based on the case files, in which the woman should be placed on probation as a measure and ordered to compensate the damage caused.

(District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen)

Picture: illustration.