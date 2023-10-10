The Debrecen police are looking for thieves

The Debrecen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men in the footage.



The Debrecen Police Department 09010/1588/2023. is conducting a criminal investigation on suspicion of committing the crime of theft. According to the data of the investigation, the two men shown in the pictures stole nearly HUF 120,000 worth of alcohol from a hypermarket located on Debrecen-Józsa, Szentgyörgyfalvi út.

The police ask that anyone who recognizes the men in the pictures or has information about the crime to contact the Debrecen Police Department (Budai Ézsaiás utca 4, Debrecen) or by phone at 06-52/457, which is available 24 hours a day. 040, or the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

(police.hu)