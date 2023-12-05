Weather Alert Issued for Tuesday Due to Sleet and for Wednesday Due to Snow

The warning applies to the western part of the country on both days.

On Tuesday, the sky will be very cloudy and overcast throughout the country, there may be some sunshine only in a few places. Light snowfall will gradually cease during the day. From midday, a rain zone will arrive from the southwest, which may mainly affect the western half of our country. Rain in South Transdanubia, sleet elsewhere, and then more and more snow will be typical. In Northern Transdanubia, and with a smaller chance, sleet may also occur in the region of the capital. The southeast wind picks up in places. The temperature varies between -1 and +7 degrees during the day, and between -4 and +3 degrees late at night. On Tuesday, the National Meteorological Service issued a first-degree (yellow) warning for six counties due to the danger of sleet.

It was written that a few centimeters of snow may fall in the wider area of ​​the capital, in the Danube Bend and in the North Central Mountains, until midday and early afternoon. The following night, mixed precipitation will gradually be replaced by snow from the west. Accordingly, a warning was already issued on Wednesday due to the snowfall.

kiderul.hu

pixabay