According to the weather forecast, this Friday will be windy and chilly, but warm weather arrives at the weekend with 10-16 Celsius.

Friday will be windy and chilly with rainfall in many parts of the country. Temperature will be between 2 and 6, while, in the western part of the country, between 7 and 12 Celsius.

The weekend will be warm with about 10-16 Celsius throughout the country. On Saturday we can expect wind, but the temperature will be 7-13 Celsius. Sunday will be cloudy with rainfall in the western part of the country. Temperature will be between 10 and 16 Celsius.

