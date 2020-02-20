Euro area investment fund statistics: fourth quarter of 2019

In the fourth quarter of 2019 the outstanding amount of shares/units issued by investment funds

other than money market funds was €12,939 billion, €398 billion higher than in the third quarter

of 2019.

• The outstanding amount of shares/units issued by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) was €852

billion, which was €73 billion higher than in the third quarter of 2019.

• The outstanding amount of shares/units issued by money market funds was €1,237 billion, €10

billion lower than in the third quarter of 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2019 the outstanding amount of shares/units issued by investment funds other than

money market funds was €398 billion higher than in the third quarter of 2019 (see Chart 1). This

development was accounted for by €185 billion in net issuance of shares/units and €213 billion in other

changes (including price changes). The annual growth rate of shares/units issued by investment funds

other than money market funds, calculated on the basis of transactions, was 4.7% in the fourth quarter of

2019.

Within the assets of investment funds other than money market funds, the annual growth rate of debt

securities was 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019, with transactions amounting to €41 billion during this

period (see Chart 2). The annual growth rate of equity and investment fund shares/units was 2.6% in the

fourth quarter of 2019, with transactions amounting to €120 billion during this period (see Chart 3). In the

case of equity, the corresponding annual growth rate was 2.0%, with transactions totalling €75 billion. For

holdings of investment fund shares/units, the annual growth rate was 3.7% and transactions amounted to

€45 billion.

In terms of holdings by issuing sector, the annual growth rate of debt securities issued by euro area

general government was -3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the same period, the net sales of debt

securities issued by the euro area general government amounted to €17 billion (see Chart 2). In the case of

debt securities issued by the private sector, the annual growth rate was 10.2%, whereby the net purchases

amounted to €22 billion. For debt securities issued by non-euro area residents, the corresponding annual

growth rate was 9.0%, with net purchases of €36 billion.

In terms of the type of investment fund, the annual growth rate of shares/units issued by bond funds was

8.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the same period, transactions in shares/units issued by bond funds

amounted to €59 billion (see Chart 4). In the case of equity funds, the corresponding annual growth rate

was 0.9%, with transactions of €46 billion. For mixed funds, the corresponding figures were 3.8% and €29

billion.

The shares/units issued by exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are presented as a separate category

within total investment funds, recorded an annual growth rate of 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019, with an

outstanding amount of €852 billion (see Chart 5). In terms of assets held by ETFs, in the fourth quarter of

2019, 64% were equity, 26% were debt securities and 9% were other assets (including financial derivatives,

deposit and loan claims and investment fund shares/units).

The outstanding amount of shares/units issued by money market funds was €10 billion lower than in the

third quarter of 2019. This development was accounted for by -€8 billion in net issuance of shares/units and

-€2 billion in other changes (including price changes). The annual growth rate of shares/units issued by

money market funds, calculated on the basis of transactions, was 4.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Within the assets of money market funds, the annual growth rate of debt securities holdings was 8.5% in

the fourth quarter of 2019, with transactions amounting to -€11 billion, which reflected net sales of €26

billion related to debt securities issued by euro area residents and net purchases of €16 billion in debt

securities issued by non-euro area residents. For deposits and loan claims, the annual growth rate was

-5.0% and transactions during the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to €6 billion.