Euro area investment fund statistics: fourth quarter of 2019

Economy Europe
Orsolya MajláthLeave a Comment on Euro area investment fund statistics: fourth quarter of 2019

In the fourth quarter of 2019 the outstanding amount of shares/units issued by investment funds
other than money market funds was €12,939 billion, €398 billion higher than in the third quarter
of 2019.
• The outstanding amount of shares/units issued by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) was €852
billion, which was €73 billion higher than in the third quarter of 2019.
• The outstanding amount of shares/units issued by money market funds was €1,237 billion, €10
billion lower than in the third quarter of 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2019 the outstanding amount of shares/units issued by investment funds other than
money market funds was €398 billion higher than in the third quarter of 2019 (see Chart 1). This
development was accounted for by €185 billion in net issuance of shares/units and €213 billion in other
changes (including price changes). The annual growth rate of shares/units issued by investment funds
other than money market funds, calculated on the basis of transactions, was 4.7% in the fourth quarter of
2019.

Within the assets of investment funds other than money market funds, the annual growth rate of debt
securities was 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019, with transactions amounting to €41 billion during this
period (see Chart 2). The annual growth rate of equity and investment fund shares/units was 2.6% in the
fourth quarter of 2019, with transactions amounting to €120 billion during this period (see Chart 3). In the
case of equity, the corresponding annual growth rate was 2.0%, with transactions totalling €75 billion. For
holdings of investment fund shares/units, the annual growth rate was 3.7% and transactions amounted to
€45 billion.
In terms of holdings by issuing sector, the annual growth rate of debt securities issued by euro area
general government was -3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the same period, the net sales of debt
securities issued by the euro area general government amounted to €17 billion (see Chart 2). In the case of
debt securities issued by the private sector, the annual growth rate was 10.2%, whereby the net purchases
amounted to €22 billion. For debt securities issued by non-euro area residents, the corresponding annual
growth rate was 9.0%, with net purchases of €36 billion.

 

In terms of the type of investment fund, the annual growth rate of shares/units issued by bond funds was
8.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the same period, transactions in shares/units issued by bond funds
amounted to €59 billion (see Chart 4). In the case of equity funds, the corresponding annual growth rate
was 0.9%, with transactions of €46 billion. For mixed funds, the corresponding figures were 3.8% and €29
billion.

The shares/units issued by exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are presented as a separate category
within total investment funds, recorded an annual growth rate of 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019, with an
outstanding amount of €852 billion (see Chart 5). In terms of assets held by ETFs, in the fourth quarter of
2019, 64% were equity, 26% were debt securities and 9% were other assets (including financial derivatives,
deposit and loan claims and investment fund shares/units).
The outstanding amount of shares/units issued by money market funds was €10 billion lower than in the
third quarter of 2019. This development was accounted for by -€8 billion in net issuance of shares/units and
-€2 billion in other changes (including price changes). The annual growth rate of shares/units issued by
money market funds, calculated on the basis of transactions, was 4.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Within the assets of money market funds, the annual growth rate of debt securities holdings was 8.5% in
the fourth quarter of 2019, with transactions amounting to -€11 billion, which reflected net sales of €26
billion related to debt securities issued by euro area residents and net purchases of €16 billion in debt
securities issued by non-euro area residents. For deposits and loan claims, the annual growth rate was
-5.0% and transactions during the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to €6 billion.

 

Related Posts

One and a half billion forints for internet improvement at the University of Debrecen

Tímea Kalderák

Member States must require employers to set up a system enabling the duration of daily working time to be measured

Nagy Sándor

Research University in Debrecen

Nagy Sándor

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Egyetem sugárút

43 m2 flat for rent
85 000 Ft

Debrecen, Piac utca

20 m2 shop for sale
10 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Kassai út

60 m2 house for rent
120 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *