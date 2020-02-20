Financial statements of the ECB for 2019

ECB profit increased by €0.8 billion to €2.4 billion in 2019 (2018: €1.6 billion) and is distributed in full to

national central banks

● Net interest income on securities held for monetary policy purposes: €1.4 billion (2018: €1.2 billion)

● ECB’s Balance Sheet grew to €457 billion (2018: €447 billion)

The European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) audited financial statements for 2019 show that the profit for the

year increased by €790 million, to €2,366 million, mainly as a result of higher income earned on the

US dollar portfolio and on the asset purchase programme (APP) portfolio.

Net interest income totalled €2,686 million in 2019 (2018: €2,277 million). Net interest income on

foreign reserve assets increased to €1,052 million (2018: €862 million), owing to higher interest income

earned on the US dollar portfolio. Net interest income arising from the APP increased by €316 million, to

€1,136 million, mainly as a result of higher average holdings and a higher average yield in the public

sector purchase programme (PSPP) during the year compared to 2018. Conversely, as a result of

redemptions, net interest income earned under the Securities Markets Programme (SMP) decreased to

€291 million (2018: €384 million).

Realised gains arising from financial operations amounted to €197 million (2018: realised losses

€77 million), owing to realised price gains on US dollar-denominated securities, as the decrease in US

dollar bond yields during the year had a positive impact on their market value.

Write-downs amounted to €20 million (2018: €69 million), mainly stemming from unrealised price

losses on a number of securities held in the own funds and US dollar portfolios.

Impairment tests are conducted on the securities held by the ECB in its monetary policy portfolios, which

are valued at amortised cost (subject to impairment). Based on the results of these tests, no impairment

losses have been recorded for these portfolios.

Supervisory fee income, derived from fees charged to recover expenses incurred by the ECB in the

performance of its supervisory tasks, amounted to €537 million (2018: €518 million). The increase in

2019 relates to the higher average number of staff in banking supervision.

Total staff costs increased to €566 million (2018: €515 million) as a result of the higher average number

of staff in 2019, predominately in banking supervision, and higher charges in relation to other long-term

benefits arising from the actuarial valuation at the end of 2019. Other administrative expenses