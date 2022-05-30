Statement by the Russian Foreign Minister on Putin’s illness

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has refuted allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ill.

When asked by the French broadcaster TF1, Lavrov described Putin’s condition as:

“I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment.”

Putin will be 70 years old this October and will continue to appear in public.

“You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches,”

– Lavrov said.

The foreign minister also noted that rumors of the disease are left to the conscience of those who spread it.

According to The Guardian, the Russian president’s state of health and private life is never talked about in public, as it is a taboo subject in Russia.