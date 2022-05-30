Katalin Novák: Hungary and the Hungarian people stand by the innocent victims, they only want peace

Hungary and the Hungarian people are standing by the innocent victims, we only want peace – said Katalin Novák in a video available on her Facebook page from Monday, the message of the President of the Republic was heard on the fundraising program of the Ukrainian TV channel.

On Sunday, a fundraiser was shown on the only currently operating Ukrainian TV channel. Katalin Novák, the President of the Republic of Hungary, was invited to speak for the Save Ukraine – StopWar charity television program, along with other heads of state and government. Thus, the leaders of Albania, Latvia, Austria, Slovenia, Northern Macedonia, and Great Britain, among others, interpreted the message of their people to viewers in the form of a short video message. There were also musical performances in the show.

Katalin Novák emphasized in her message: that Hungary clearly condemns the Russian aggression and the armed attack on Ukraine, demands the investigation of all war crimes, and calls for the appropriate punishment for those who have committed these barbaric acts against humanity.

The President of the Republic emphasized that “Hungary is still committed to providing safe shelter for the more than 700,000 refugees who have arrived here, “we will continue to provide care for the wounded, send food to those who remain at home, provide learning opportunities for children arriving in Hungary, provide cover, food and work for families for as long as they need it.”

“Hungary and the Hungarian people stand by the innocent victims, we only long for peace; the sooner the better, ” she pointed out.

MTI