Registered coronavirus infections increase by 5

The number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has increased by five, to 4,263, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday morning.

The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 595, while 3,126 have made recovery. There are 541 active infections and 125 coronavirus patients are in hospital, five on ventilators. Fully 2,979 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 299,185. New restrictions on entering the country came into force on Wednesday with the aim of preventing the import of infections from abroad. Foreign countries have been classed into three categories: red, yellow, green. The authorities are screening arrivals and taking action based on the severity of the infection rate in each country. This can include ordering home quarantine for 14 days and compulsory testing. The government and the Chief Medical Officer review the classification of the countries on a weekly basis. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (1,997), followed by Pest County (645) and the counties of Fejér (379), Komárom-Esztergom (308) and Zala (262). Tolna County has the fewest infections (13).

MTI