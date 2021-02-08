Fidesz expert says the internet should be shut down

László Földi, a secret service expert (formerly a communist intelligence officer), was a guest of Kossuth Radio’s Sunday morning program and talked about how the rebel spirit hides in the youth.

There is a trend that consciously disrupts society’s value system. Identity, families, gender. One of the cornerstones of this is the relationship between older people and young people.

Those who move these threads can make young people less respectful of the elderly, and they are less respectful of the young. This is not a left-wing issue, but an attack on society as a whole.

– explained the expert, who was asked whether he thought it was justified to deprive the elderly of the right to vote.

The fundamental right to democracy is the right to vote. The essence of a nation is cooperation. The voting rights of the elderly cannot be restricted and young people cannot be harassed, just as younger ones cannot be taken down. The elderly used to have serious life experiences, although many of them could not even write. This must not be broken, because by breaking the principles of society, the nation is also over

– says László Földi, who believes that it is worrying that the elderly do not participate in social communication, which nowadays takes place almost exclusively on the internet.

Social thinking is happening on the internet, which can have unpredictable consequences today. The elderly do not participate in these matters. It is a bulk information tsunami that everyone needs to filter.

The Internet need to be turned off

This is controlled by a narrow group, and the machine can affect anyone in seconds. Obviously, this isn’t going to happen, everyone thinks this is stupid, but I don’t see any other logic.

debreceninap.hu