Mother of five from Hajdúböszörmény victim of fraud

A woman with five children in Hajdúböszörmény fell victim to fraud, it turned out that the house, for which she paid almost one million forints, had been auctioned earlier. Kristina has lived here with her children for 9 months and the house without comfort has a prepaid electricity meter and a well in the yard; but now they have to leave it. A foundation is helping the family find a new home because they may not get their money back.

She paid 800 thousand forints for the house in installments. The remaining 400 thousand would have been provided by the foundation, as well as the renovation, but then there was an unexpected turn of events: it turned out the ownership was not settled.

A house has already been found for her in Hajdúdorog, and with the help of the foundation, Krisztina will also have a job, so she can also use CSOK and even get a loan.

