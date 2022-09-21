Folk handicrafts will be the focus of the weekend in Debrecen

Folk handicrafts will be the focus on Friday and Saturday in the city of Cívis. The International Pottery Festival and the Debrecen Folk Crafts Festival will be held at the Dósa Palatine Square at the same time, reported the municipality of Debrecen.

According to the organizers’ promise, a real fair atmosphere awaits those who participate in the programs. You can also learn about lace making, felting, and weaving. With the programs of the festival, the city of Debrecen wants to focus the attention of the people of Debrecen on folk crafts.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Folk Crafts Festival in Debrecen in 2020.