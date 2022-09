In Komádi, on Árpád Street, the roof structure of an outbuilding caught fire on Monday evening. Professional firefighters from Komád municipality and Berettíóújfalu went to the scene and extinguished the fire with a water jet and hand tools. Five firefighters were on the roof at the same time to eliminate the danger.

Disaster management updated its report today with photos from the site.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate