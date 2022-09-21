A financial officer collapsed and died on the DEAC track in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The tax inspectors from the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county of the National Tax and Customs Office were taking part in a group physical examination on the DEAC course, on Dóczy József Street, when one of the participants fell ill while running, the telex writes.

According to the information provided by the University of Debrecen, the man’s colleagues immediately started CPR, while the DEAC staff brought the defibrillator and notified the ambulances.

Several units from the ambulance service arrived at the scene, where they tried to save the man’s life for a long time, but were unsuccessful.

 

