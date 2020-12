On January 1, 2021, the garbage transport in Debrecen will be delayed – informed the Debrecen Waste Public Service Nonprofit (DHK) Kft.

According to the announcement, the transportation of waste on January 1st will be completed on Saturday, January 2nd. This is true for both mixed and in-house selective waste collection.

DHK Kft. says that on 2nd January garbage trucks can arrive sooner than usual.

debreceninap.hu