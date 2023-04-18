Medgyessy Ferenc High School students achieved good positions in the finals of the National Dance Festival

Medgyessy Ferenc High School participated successfully in the XXXII. At the finals of the National Dance Festival in Budapest, Emese Lévai, the contestants’ choreographer, informed our portal.

In the Saturday competition in the Youth age group III. two students of the school, Orsolya Horváth and Kata Sári, won prizes.

At the competition of the Dance Arts Vocational High Schools, which is the most important professional competition in Hungary today, all five choreographies finished on the podium: two second and three third prizes were awarded to two classes of the school: our 13th and 14th theater dance students in groups, trios, duets, and solo categories.

The solos were danced by Zsanett Szemán and Róbert Bede ( in the opening picture).