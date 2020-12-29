Concentration of Coronavirus Hereditary Material in the Wastewater of Debrecen is Increasing

In the pre-Christmas period (week 52), the average SARS-CoV-2 concentration in wastewater samples continued to stagnate in most of the settlements studied, the National Center for Public Health reported.

An increasing trend was measured in Debrecen and Kaposvár, the concentration decreased in Eger, Győr and Szombathely.

According to the study, an increase in the number of new infections can be expected in Debrecen and Kaposvár. The concentration of the virus’s hereditary material is currently moderate in the wastewater of Debrecen.

debreceninap.hu