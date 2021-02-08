A man was arrested for driving in a state of intoxication

The Debrecen Police Headquarters has completed its investigation into the case.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a local man for a well-founded suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to the investigation, the suspect was in his car on August 12, 2020, at 9:50 p.m. in the inner city when he was checked by patrols. It was suspected that the driver had used drugs before starting to drive, so he was caught and subjected to a drug rapid test, which showed a positive value. During the proceedings, the forensic physician found that the 21-year-old man was intoxicated under the influence of substances that adversely affected his ability to drive when he was checked by the officers.

The Traffic Police Subdivision of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural acts during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu