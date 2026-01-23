Several vulnerable women were forced into sex work in an apartment in Hajdúszoboszló

Investigators in Szabolcs County have taken the suspect into custody and placed the victimized women under protection.

On January 21, investigators from the Criminal Directorate of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters, together with members of the Jonatán Public Area Support Subunit, apprehended 32-year-old G. K. from Nyírbogát. He is suspected of forcing women into sex work, using both psychological and physical violence against the exploited victims if they resisted. Several of the women had grown up in state care and, lacking family support, lived in poor housing conditions without vocational qualifications or income from employment. G. K. exploited them to work as sex workers in both Hungary and Germany, generating income and a comfortable lifestyle for himself and his family. Following sexual encounters, he typically confiscated all of the women’s money or allowed them to keep only a small portion.

So far, investigators have placed five women under protection, though the number of victims is expected to rise. A 50-year-old woman was also questioned on suspicion of facilitating prostitution; she rented an apartment in Hajdúszoboszló to G. K. for months, knowing the nature of the activities conducted there.

G. K. was interrogated on suspicion of human trafficking and forced labor, taken into custody, and his arrest has been requested. To recover assets, investigators confiscated three high-value cars and jewelry from his residence in Nyírbogát.

