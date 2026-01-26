Police shut down a hospitality venue in Debrecen under the Delta Program

As part of the DELTA Program, police took action to close a hospitality venue in Debrecen.

In recent days, an investigation by the Nyíregyháza Police Department into drug trafficking led authorities to Hajdú-Bihar County. During the investigation, it was revealed that prohibited substances had been consumed several times at a hospitality venue in Debrecen in the recent past, and drugs had also been exchanged on the premises.

Similarly to the restaurant previously shut down in Nyíregyháza, the Debrecen venue was also linked to a 35-year-old man. Within the framework of an administrative procedure, the Debrecen Police Department ordered the closure of the premises on January 21, 2026.