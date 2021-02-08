Several Italian cities are being closed due to the rapid spread of virus mutations

Due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus mutations in Brazil and England, the area of ​​Perugia and Terni will be quarantined from Monday to two weeks, while Bolzano will once again move to a red, or high-risk zone, health officials said on Sunday.

Perugia and its area, with a population of 166,000, will be closed from midnight on Monday. The population can leave their place of residence only with a permit, i.e. for work or other serious reasons. With the exception of grocery stores, trade will stop, hospitality and full education will return to the internet.

Similar restrictions apply in small towns and settlements adjacent to Terni. The quarantine order is valid until February 21.

The short circuit was introduced due to the rapid spread of the Brazilian and English mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The coronavirus mutation in Brazil was detected in Umbrian patients in the very first days of February, and their number had already exceeded forty by Friday.

In the province of Abruzzo, also in central Italy, students over the age of 14 return to distance learning. In Pescara, classroom instruction is suspended in all grades.

From Monday, Bolzano and its environs will once again be returned to a high-risk, red-colored zone until 28 February.

At the same time, restrictions have been further eased in much of Italy. Sixteen provinces still belong to the less dangerous yellow area, where bars, restaurants, and museums can be opened during the day. The provinces concerned are already urging that bars, cafés and restaurants be open until ten in the evening instead of 6 p.m.

Restrictions have also been lifted in Trentino, while the other half of the region, Alto Adige, remains a moderately dangerous area. In the same way, the non-quarantine part of Puglia, Sicily and Umbria belongs to the middle class, which means that the hospitality industry still does not work and the territory of cities and settlements cannot be left.

Since the outbreak, more than 91,000 people have died of complications of the Covid-19 disease in Italy. 16,000 patients have died since January 1 alone. The average age of the dead is 82 years.

Distribution of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with just under 250,000 doses of the vaccine coming with the first shipment. The vaccine is given to people under the age of 55, first and foremost by teachers and other educators, members of the armed forces and law enforcement, prison guards and residents of penitentiary institutions.

debreceninap.hu