The number of vaccinations given in Britain exceeded 12.5 million

According to the latest data released on Sunday, the number of vaccinations against coronavirus in Britain has exceeded 12.5 million. The number of newly screened infections, hospital admissions and deaths continues to decline at a significant rate. The British government said on Sunday that it had no plans to introduce “vaccination passports”.

According to a report by the UK Department of Health on Sunday evening, 12,014,288 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign, which began on December 8, and 511,447 have received the second dose.

Thus, the number of vaccines administered so far, including the first and second doses, is 12,525,735.

The official goal of the British government is that by February 15, all members of the most vulnerable population groups – 15 million people – will receive at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and by autumn the entire adult British population will receive the vaccine.

The British government has so far ordered 407 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from seven manufacturers.

This means that the British population of 68 million, at two doses per head, could be fully vaccinated three times with coronavirus vaccines with the amount ordered by London so far.

The real multiplier is even higher, as the current phase of the UK vaccination campaign involves vaccination of the adult population, with only those under the age of 16 with chronic health problems at increased risk of illness or death being called for vaccination.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Secretary of State for Health responsible for managing the UK vaccination program, told BBC television on Sunday’s political magazine show that the UK government has no plans to introduce “vaccination passports” for those traveling abroad.

Zahawi stated that if necessary, district doctors can issue a certificate to those who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In anticipation of the Secretary of State’s statement, Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Micotakis said Greece would welcome British holidaymakers again if they could provide evidence that they had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Nadhim Zahawi, however, said in a BBC program on Sunday that the British government is no longer planning to introduce a “vaccination passport” simply because vaccination against the coronavirus is not mandatory in Britain, so it would be discriminatory to introduce such a document.

District doctors in the UK always have evidence of vaccination and it is up to foreign countries to decide whether to ask for these certificates to be presented, the British Secretary of State for Vaccination said.

Based on the data set presented on Sunday night, 15,845 new coronavirus infections have been identified in screenings across the country in the past 24 hours.

At the beginning of the year, new infections in excess of 60,000, sometimes close to 70,000 a day, were screened in Britain almost every day.

According to data from the UK Department of Health, 128,504 coronavirus infections were tested by tests in the week ending Sunday, 41,210, 24.3 percent less than the number of new infections detected in the same period a week earlier.

In the past week, 17,915 patients had to be hospitalized for Covid-19 disease caused by a coronavirus infection, 4,404, 19.7 percent less than a week earlier.

According to the UK government’s calculation methodology, which takes into account deaths occurring within 28 days of coronavirus infection, a report on the deaths of 6,307 patients was received in the week ending Sunday.

This means that the number of deaths per week caused by the Covid-19 disease in Britain fell by 1912, by 23.3 percent from the previous week.

