Over 12,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Saturday

Fully 6,724 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Saturday, while another 5,408 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 313 people, ORFK told MTI on Sunday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 117 refugees, 71 children among them, arriving by train, ORFK said.

 

