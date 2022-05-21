EU Launches Infringement Procedure Against Hungary Over Transposition of Anti-Fraud Regulation

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The European Commission said it launched an infringement procedure against Hungary, as well as Estonia, Malta and the Netherlands, because it did not “correctly transpose” European Union regulation on the fight against fraud affecting the EU budget.

 

The EU’s executive body sent the countries letters “of formal notice”, marking the start of infringement procedures. The member states have two months to respond or the EC could take the procedures to the next level. The Prime Minister’s Office said late Thursday the issues raised by the EC on the matter are related to the interpretation of the criminal code. “These technical issues are not part of the negotiations between Hungary and the Commission over the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) [and] are being resolved at expert level”, the office added.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

