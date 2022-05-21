Orbán Meets Belgian Vlaams Belang Party Chief

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, leader of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party, met Tom Van Grieken, head of the Belgian Vlaams Belang party, at the Castle District premises of the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Van Grieken is in Budapest to address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Orbán and Van Grieken were in agreement that Europe’s conservative parties needed to unite to protect the traditional European way of life based on nations, families, faith and work. The prime minister reiterated the view he expressed in his address to CPAC that conservatives needed to take the next two years to prepare so that together they could take back European institutions from the left in the 2024 European parliamentary elections. Friday’s meeting was also attended by Kinga Gál, Fidesz’s deputy leader, and Balázs Orbán, state secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office.

