Pro-Government CÖF-CÖKA: EuCET Conference to Discuss Europe’s Future

Threats to the freedoms of EU citizens, the sovereignty of families and nations and anti-Christian manifestations of open society ideology are the main topics of a two-day international conference organised in Budapest by the European Union Civil Cooperation Council (EuCET) set up by the pro-government Civil Unity Forum (CÖF) and associated foundation CÖKA, on October 15-16.

EuCET, a civil umbrella organisation of Christian, conservative NGOs, foundations and trade unions representing the cause of national identity, has been established with a mission to “return Europe to the basic principles laid down by the founding fathers”, the head of CÖF-CÖKA told a press conference prior to the event. The council will in this spirit address issues such as double standards applied by Brussels, the threat of parallel societies emerging as a result of migration, the deteriorating demographic situation in Europe, possible measures to halt illegal immigration to Europe and the protection of its borders, László Csizmadia said. “A dictatorship of minorities and non-governmental organisations” will also be discussed at the event by the representatives of 13 European NGOs and trade unions, he said.

Tomasz Sakiewicz, editor-in-chief of Poland’s weekly Gazeta Polska and co-founder of CÖF-CÖKA, said at the same press conference that convening the EuCET was timely in the current “critical moment” when Brussels had blocked EU funding Hungary and Poland were entitled to and “calls into question democratic constitutions”. “Poland wants to remain a member of the EU, but will not accept rules imposed onto the country,” Sakiewicz said. “European institutions should follow the model of Hungary and Poland, because these two countries represent the future of Europe.”

According to its press release, participants at the EuCET conference support the council’s objective of “changing negative developments in Europe”. EuCET’s primary objectives include preserving Europe’s Christian cultural heritage, nurturing its traditions and defending the sovereignty of nation states. EuCET supports a Europe based on the cooperation of nation states as against a federal Europe, the press release said.

