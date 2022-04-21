Dozens of drunk drivers were caught in Hajdú-Bihar county during Easter

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters held increased road traffic inspections on the county’s roads during the Easter holidays. The purpose of the inspection was to prevent drunk drivers from driving and to prevent road accidents. Nevertheless, there were drivers who sat behind the wheel after drinking alcohol. Police in Hajdú-Bihar took action against a total of 27 drunk drivers over the long weekend.

There is zero tolerance in Hungary, which – in the case of driving a power-driven vehicle – means a total ban on the consumption of alcoholic beverages. This is because even low alcohol consumption has an adverse effect on perception and response time, i.e., it adversely affects driving ability. The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters draws attention to the fact that those who drive while intoxicated or intoxicated take an unacceptable risk and endanger the lives of others, as the physiological effect of alcohol on the human body impairs vision, prolongs reaction time, and impairs movement. they become more inaccurate, making the drunk driver a potential source of danger in traffic

– warns the police in a statement.

debreceninap.hu