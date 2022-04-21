Four grammar schools in Debrecen were among the top 100 secondary schools in the country

Bácsi Éva

Last year, the ranking of the HVG grammar school in 2022 was published, and the Mihály Fazekas High School in Debrecen was included in the top ten.

The list of the top 100 has now been published, with three more institutions in Debrecen:

8.  Mihály Fazekas High School

38. Lajos Kossuth Gymnasium and Primary School of the University of Debrecen

71. Ady Endre High School in Debrecen

81. Árpád Tóth Grammar School

Among the top ten places, the Potter is the only rural:

1. Budapest V. District Eötvös József Grammar School
1. Budapest Fazekas Mihály Practicing Primary School and Gymnasium
3. ELTE Radnóti Miklós Practice Primary School and Practice High School (Budapest)
4. ELTE Trefort Ágoston Practice High School (Budapest)
5. Budapest I. District Toldy Ferenc High School
6. Békásmegyeri Veres Péter High School (Budapest)
6. ELTE Apáczai Csere János Practice High School and College (Budapest)
8. Mihály Fazekas High School in Debrecen
9. Városmajor Grammar School and Kós Károly Primary School (Budapest)
10. Budapest XIV. District St. Stephen’s High School

What are the criteria for ranking?

One of the factors is the school average of the 2019 competency survey of 10th graders in reading comprehension and mathematics – due to the coronavirus epidemic, the national aptitude survey was not completed in 2020. An important aspect was the average school results in Hungarian, mathematics, history and foreign languages ​​included in the baccalaureate certificates at the end of the 2019/2020 academic year, as well as the proportion of those who graduated at an advanced level.

For a complete list, see the Eduline article.

 

debreceninap.hu

