Someone did a shocking thing to an innocent stork

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Someone did a shocking thing to an innocent stork

A stork arrived in the operating room of the Hortobágy Bird Park-Bird Hospital Foundation in a terrible condition with a broken wing.

The director of the institution documented the injuries of the unfortunate bird with photos. János Déri’s Facebook post shows that there was no accident with the bird, but someone did it to him…

Based on the pictures, it can be assumed that the stork has a gunshot wound. The broken bone had already been operated on in the bird hospital.

Let’s hope for a quick recovery for the bird.

 

debreceninap.hu

