A wreath-laying ceremony will be held in Debrecen on the anniversary of the carpet bombing

In commemoration of the victims of the carpet bombing in Debrecen in 1944, the Municipality of Debrecen organized a wreath-laying ceremony on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Dates and locations of the wreaths:

  • 10.00 am: On the Medgyessy promenade, at the monument to the heroic dead and civilian victims of the city. He speaks: dr. Deputy Mayor István Puskás.
  • 10.45 am: At the memorial plaque on the wall of the Grand Station building. Béla Szőllősi, Director of Magyar Posta Zrt. In Eastern Hungary, will give a speech.
  • 11.15 am: At the monument of the Ispotály church (Raktár utca 14 / G, Ispotály residential park).

Parties and social and non-governmental organizations can indicate their intention to wreath until May 30, 2022 at rendezveny@ph.debrecen.hu.

 

