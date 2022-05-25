It seemed like a joke, though it is a crime: a man stole a STOP sign

Police received a report on March 26, 2022, about the disappearance of a STOP sign at an intersection. The officers collected data and were soon given information about a man who could be linked to the theft of the sign.

A local resident was approached at his home, who immediately admitted to the police that he had indeed taken the sign out of the ground and then taken it home.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters investigated a 34-year-old man for a traffic offense and a well-founded suspicion of theft.

The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu