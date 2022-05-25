This is why there was a serious accident in Debrecen, on the Balmazújváros road

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a resident of Nyírbélem for a well-founded suspicion of committing a road accident. According to the data of the investigation, the man was driving in Debrecen on a service road near Balmazújváros road on the evening of October 13, 2021. He turned his car too fast in a corner, drifting into the opposite lane where he collided with another car. There was a speed limit of 30 km / h on that section of the road, but according to the seconded expert, the 20-year-old drove almost twice as fast. In the traffic accident, two suffered serious injuries, while one suffered minor injuries.

The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters draws the attention of road users to the fact that the speed of their vehicle is always chosen in accordance with the traffic, weather, and visual conditions.

police.hu