Ombudsman Orders Probe Into Conditions at Southern Hungary Orphanage

The ombudsman for fundamental rights has ordered a review of conditions at a children’s home in Kalocsa, in southern Hungary, based on media reports and lawmaker accounts of “serious concerns” and allegations regarding the institution.

Independent MP Bernadett Szél announced that she was turning to the ombudsman and the human resources ministry over reports of child abuse at the Kalocsa orphanage in August last year. The ombudsman’s office said in a statement that it had conducted an unscheduled inspection of the children’s home last Thursday, interviewing children and staff. Ákos Kozma, the ombudsman for fundamental rights, will release a report of the investigation’s findings, including on the operations of the orphanage and the enforcement of children’s fundamental rights, once the review is concluded, they added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay