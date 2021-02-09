Export, Import Growth Picks Up in December

Hungary’s exports and imports grew at a faster pace in December, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Exports rose by an annual 11.8% to 8.4 billion euros and imports climbed by 9.2% to 8.1 billion euros, both accelerating from the previous month. The trade surplus stood at 310 million euros, growing from 99 million in the base period. Exports rose for the fourth month in a row and imports for the second, after contracting for months early in the coronavirus crisis. For the full year, exports fell by 4.3% to 104.4 billion euros and imports dropped by 5.7% to 98.7 billion. The trade surplus came to 5.7 billion euros from 4.3 billion a year earlier.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay