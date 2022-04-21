The food distribution in Debrecen is being held on a new location

In April 2022, the One Crumbly Love Association will once again invite all those in need and an “Easter” egg finder is also organized for children.

The food distribution date is Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The new location of the food distribution: Debrecen, Bocskai Square, the park next to the old Meteor cinema, with a monument to the Romanian heroic dead. The location was changed due to the reconstruction of Petőfi Square. No on-site consumption.

Our requests:

>> We are waiting for the offers in Crumbs, hot food, DURABLE FOOD, fruit, potatoes, vitamins, cakes in unlimited quantities;

>> We are waiting for applications from bakeries, grocery stores, butchers, and restaurants in Debrecen for cooperation;

>> We welcome someone’s baked cake, fried meat, or meatballs. Anyone who can bring food, please let us know in advance;

>> We also welcome volunteer helpers who feel they want to do something for the poor;

>> We also expect monetary donations.

The account number of the association:

A Crumb Love Association; Erste Bank, Account Number: 11600006-00000000-93568971

Information about in-kind donations will be requested at the food distribution by 12 noon on Friday, April 22nd.

Email address: morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com.

If you would like to bring your donation to the venue, please do so by 10.30 am on Saturday so that we can prepare everything for the start of the food distribution.

Andrea Leipzig, head of the association