Weather Alert Issued – Thunderstorms, Wind, Hail to Be Expected

Currently, the weather is clear and the sun is shining in most of the country, there are showers and thunderstorms only in the west around Szombathely and Zalaegerszeg.

Thunderstorms may occur in many parts of the country during the rest of the day. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds are likely to develop into thunderstorms in the northern parts of the country and in the North Hungarian Mountains, and severe thunderstorms may occur or form a thunderstorm system. Violent phenomena can accompany thunderstorms:

Rain (20-30 mm or more precipitation)

Larger hail

Stormy winds, above 90 km / h.

Tomorrow at dawn the temperature may drop to around 18, 24 ° C. According to the weather forecast, we will have a hot day today. The maximum temperature is usually expected to be around 32, 38 ° C. In the vicinity of thunderstorms, the temperature may drop suddenly.

