Budapest Liszt Ferenc Airport temporarily closed

Budapest Liszt Ferenc Airport was temporarily closed due to a storm, the Budapest Airport told MTI on Monday.

“A severe thunderstorm that occurred in the past half hour also affected Liszt Ferenc International Airport. Due to debris on the runways, the runways were closed for safety reasons, and airport operations were temporarily suspended,” they said.

According to the statement, part of the departure hall at Terminal 2A was flooded, so that section of the building was evacuated. No one was injured, and damage assessment is currently underway. All check-in operations are being handled at Terminal 2B.

The storm also affected nearby roads, and passengers are advised to check traffic updates before traveling to the airport.