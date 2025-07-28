Cooler temperatures and scattered showers expected this week

At the beginning of the week, precipitation is expected in several areas — including possible downpours — while later in the week, the weather will be a mix of sun and clouds with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Monday:

Clouds will gradually clear even over the still gloomy eastern and northeastern regions. Alongside cirrus and cumulus clouds, varying amounts of sunshine are expected across the country. Precipitation is expected in several waves: in the morning primarily in the northeastern and eastern counties, and from the afternoon in Transdanubia as well. Rain, showers, and even thunderstorms may occur in the West and east of the Danube. Downpours are still possible in thunderstorms in the northeast. The northwesterly wind may be brisk or even strong in some areas.

Temperatures will rise to between 22 and 30 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, with the higher values expected in the Great Hungarian Plain.

Tuesday:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with occasional showers or isolated thunderstorms. The northerly wind will strengthen in many areas, possibly reaching gale force in some places. Morning lows will range between 14 and 19°C, with highs between 22 and 27°C.

Wednesday:

Plenty of sunshine is expected with scattered cumulus clouds. Localized showers may occur. The northwesterly wind may be brisk in several areas. Morning lows will generally range from 14 to 19°C, possibly cooler in northern valleys. Highs will reach between 23 and 29°C.

Thursday:

Sunshine is expected alongside cirrus and cumulus clouds. Isolated showers or possibly thunderstorms may occur. The northwesterly wind will be brisk, and occasionally strong. Morning temperatures will range between 10 and 17°C, and afternoon highs between 23 and 28°C.

Friday:

Partly cloudy and sunny weather is expected with scattered showers or possibly a thunderstorm. The northwesterly to westerly wind may pick up at times. Morning temperatures will range between 11 and 18°C, and afternoon highs between 23 and 29°C.

Saturday:

Partly cloudy and sunny weather will continue. The chance of precipitation will increase from the west, but the weather will still be mostly dry. The westerly wind may pick up at times. Morning temperatures will range between 11 and 18°C, and highs between 24 and 31°C.

Sunday:

Cloud cover will increase from the west, and scattered showers or thunderstorms are expected in western Hungary. The southwesterly to westerly wind will become brisk. Morning temperatures will be between 13 and 19°C, and afternoon highs between 26 and 32°C.

(Source: MTI)