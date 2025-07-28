Former University of Debrecen students win new world championship titles in medical tennis

Former students of the University of Debrecen delivered outstanding performances at the World Medical Tennis Championships. Kinga Bágyi, László Orosz, Péter Rák, and István Degrell all returned from Poland with medals, where more than 500 enthusiasts of the “white sport” competed.

The 54th World Medical Tennis Championships took place in Gdynia, Poland, with 508 players from 26 nations, including several competitors with ties to Debrecen.

The participants affiliated with the University of Debrecen performed exceptionally well in the large field. Kinga Bágyi — dean of the Faculty of Dentistry (FOK), director of the Dental Clinic, and head of the DEAC women’s tennis team — triumphed in her category (50+) in doubles alongside her Austrian partner Katrin Bermoser. She also won silver in singles and in mixed doubles with László Orosz, a specialist at the University of Debrecen’s Surgical Clinic and also a DEAC player. As a member of the Hungarian national team, she also stood on the third step of the podium in the Nations Cup.

In the men’s 55+ doubles, László Orosz and his partner Péter Rák, a dentist and University of Debrecen alumnus, claimed the world championship title after a fierce battle in a very strong field. The Hungarian men’s national team also secured a bronze medal in the Nations Cup.

István Degrell, who currently practices in Germany and previously graduated from the University of Debrecen, celebrated world championship titles in both singles (40+) and doubles (open) with his Czech partner.

Summary of results for participants connected to Debrecen:

Singles

Women’s 50+: 2nd place – Kinga Bágyi

Men’s 40+: 1st place – István Degrell

Doubles

Women’s 50+: 1st place – Kinga Bágyi, Katrin Bermoser (AUT)

Men’s open: 1st place – István Degrell, Tomas Fiala (CZE)

Men’s 55+: 1st place – László Orosz, Péter Rák

Mixed Doubles

Open: 3rd place – Zsuzsanna Bende, István Degrell

50+: 2nd place – Kinga Bágyi, László Orosz

Nations Cup

Men (15 teams): 3rd place – (István Degrell, Kristóf Pongrácz, Péter Rák, László Orosz, Péter Ágoston, Huba Czuczor, Ákos Pethes)

Women (10 teams): 3rd place – (Zsuzsanna Bende, Kinga Bágyi, Zsuzsanna Tolna, Zsuzsanna Péter)

(unideb.hu)