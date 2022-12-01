Hungary Records 4,259 New Covid Infections, 42 Fatalities Last Week

Fully 4,259 new infections were confirmed last week, while there were 42 fatalities in connection with Covid-19, according to the website koronavirus.gov.hu, which published data from last week on Wednesday.

The number of active infected reached 13,707, the website said. Currently, 336 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 7 intubated on a ventilator. Altogether 6,420,202 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 6,206,565 having received a second jab, 3,902,085 a third, and 393,151 a fourth. The number of registered infections since the start of the pandemic reached 2,166,352 in Hungary, while the number of fatalities totalled 48,287. Fully 2,104,358 people have made a recovery.

